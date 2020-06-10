Mailbag: Trump was right: Media is the enemy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This paper is consistently proving our president was absolutely right when he said the media is the enemy of the people. Starting with this paper's weekly "fact check" on Trump. Most of us can see through the absurdity of this garbage, it does not take a whole lot of research to find out that the fact checks are being done by far-left media and others.

If this paper had done an honest fact check of Obama, he would have never become president and certainly not a second term. This paper is every day complicit with the destruction of this great country.

As to the "Roses and Raspberries" portion of the Sunday edition, it openly attacks the president again for standing up for free speech. Our president has done nothing to attack free speech, and in fact was attacking Twitter for its consistent lack of honesty and support of free speech.

You outright called the president a liar in a supposedly unbiased publication. There is a reason your paper is dying. It's because no honest person trusts you.

Dennis Marks

Albany

