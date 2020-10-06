Mailbag: Trump: What you see is what you get

The governments of China, Russia and Iran have much to lose should Donald Trump win in November.

It is also true that these countries have much to regain with a Biden victory. Who do you think they want for president?

The most powerful tool China, Russia and Iran have for interfering in our election process is the tool they have always used: the spread of disinformation and outright lies aimed at shaping our public opinion in their favor. The U.S. media plays right into it.

The Sept. 8 opinion cartoon in the Gazette-Times is an example of malicious and irresponsible publishing. (I won’t call it journalism.) The statement and sentiment depicted in the cartoon have been thoroughly and absolutely debunked yet the media continues to spread the falsehood with the intent of damaging Trump’s support.

American citizens see through the deplorable propaganda to smear and destroy our president. A victory for Trump and for all Americans will come despite the disgusting lies said about him. The growing ranks of Trump voters are sick and tired of the unprecedented anti-Trump media attacks he receives. It will be independent-thinking voters who put President Trump in the winner’s circle.