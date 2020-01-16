Mailbag: Trump works for the people

In reply to Kenneth England's not understanding Trump's popularity (Mailbag, Jan. 1):

Just opinion, but the ruling class created a Donald Trump presidency with their elitist rules and regulations. Add to that the managed decline of the middle class and identity politics that divides us as Americans. Americans grew tired of the ruling class taking our freedom, prosperity and liberty.

Donald Trump is the revolution against the corrupt ruling class and in his revolution he is making America great again. Jobs, less regulation, freedom of speech, less taxes and basically doing away with the managed decline the elite have had us in for decades.

Yeah, he isn't presidential, and thank God he isn't a typical politician, but he works for the people and that's a real revolution in our world.

James Farmer

Albany

