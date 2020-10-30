Mailbag: Trump's actions seem shortsighted

Nothing else matters as much as the environment.

When that goes wrong, everything goes wrong, as evidenced by the collapse of populations of species on land and in the ocean, and the extreme fires and flooding that destroy ecosystems as well as human habitation. Whether or not you believe in human-caused climate change, it is a fact that man has (often unwittingly) caused irreversible pollution and habitat destruction on the earth. These trends need to be reversed before it is too late.

With all of the problems facing humanity at this time, the current administration has made it a priority to dismantle and weaken environmental protections that have been fought for for decades. The Brookings Institute documents 74 such actions taken by the Trump administration.

These include opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and national monuments to oil and gas extraction; weakening the Endangered Species Act, the Clean Water Act and the National Environmental Policy Act; as well as withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement.

At this moment President Trump is fighting the courts in order to roll back the protections from the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. To me, these actions seem shortsighted and aimed to enrich a few at the expense of the rest of us and generations to come. I can’t vote for that.