Mailbag: Trump's behavior as example of faith

Jerusha Duford, Billy Graham’s granddaughter, said on Oct. 15, “I spent the better part of my life watching my grandfather look to be an example of Jesus, to how to conduct himself and how to treat people. Scripture talks about doing justly, loving mercy, walking humbly, and these are tenets of our faith that I do not believe our president demonstrates in any way.”

Trump’s “attempts to hijack our faith for votes, and evangelical leaders’ silence on his actions and behavior, have presented a picture of what our faith looks like that is so erroneous that it has done significant damage to the way people view Jesus,” said Duford.

If you were inviting someone to learn about Christianity, would you use President Trump’s behavior as an example of someone living the faith? I would not.

Reta Price

Albany

