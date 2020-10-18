Mailbag: Trump's behavior put many at risk

In 1964, presidential candidate Barry Goldwater, a conservative Republican, appealed to the American people about our national debt.

He stated each woman, man and child was indebted $188.

Now today, October 2020, the national debt is in the trillions. Each woman, man and child is indebted $81,805. Our current president is an egotistical, narcissistic individual who seems to know it all in his mind. But in reality, numerous cabinet appointees have resigned. His first secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, stated that Trump is 50 years behind on world affairs and couldn’t be told of present-day reality.

After viewing the first 2020 debate, with President Trump’s constant interruptions, lack of following procedure and making it very clear that no rules apply to him, I can just imagine how chaotic the cabinet meetings must be.

Trump’s narcissistic behavior when he chose to leave the hospital Oct. 4 for his three-minute parade put many lives at risk. An attending physician at Walter Reed even vented his frustration at the arrogance.

Bob Richard

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0