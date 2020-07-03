Mailbag: Turn on flashers and save a deer

Currently, and for the next few months, new and young fawns are out and about following their does. They rarely follow closely, as they can’t keep up and are very hesitant, sometimes even crossing the road a minute or two behind their doe. If there is a deer near the road or one crossed a bit ahead of you, a fawn or commonly two or three are likely following her. Your car horn or engine noise won't keep a fawn from following its next meal. If the deer by the side of the road is a buck, then young bucks and yearling does will be following, as those become a loosely united herd this time of year.