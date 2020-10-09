Mailbag: Twenty-five ways to be pro-life

Be kind.
Smile and be friendly.
Say please and thank you.
Treat children as though they matter. Because they do.
Do not engage in name-calling.
Don’t support people or media who engage in name-calling.
Don’t disparage other people.
Don’t support people or media who disparage others.
Respect the hard-earned skill and knowledge of professionals: Don’t denounce them, pretending you know more about a subject you’ve never studied.
Treat others how you would like to be treated.
Treat others as your equals.
Rather than brag about yourself, compliment someone else.
Protect our beautiful earth, which sustains all life, present and future.
Consider the planet over profit.
Conserve resources for future generations.
Consider people over profit. Always.
Work to lift those who are downtrodden.
Do not disrespect others by lying.
Promote discourse and positive change over violence.
Do not condone violence with your words, actions or inaction.
Fact-check your sources so you do not spread harmful misinformation.
Keep company with those who unite.
Seek common ground.
Build bridges rather than walls.
Consider the broader implications of your actions on others.
There are many, many ways to promote life, respect life and preserve life. One way is to select a leader who broadly promotes, respects and preserves life. A vote for a new president is a pro-life vote.
Angela Johnson
Corvallis
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!