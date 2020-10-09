Mailbag: Twenty-five ways to be pro-life

Be kind.

Smile and be friendly.

Say please and thank you.

Treat children as though they matter. Because they do.

Do not engage in name-calling.

Don’t support people or media who engage in name-calling.

Don’t disparage other people.

Don’t support people or media who disparage others.

Respect the hard-earned skill and knowledge of professionals: Don’t denounce them, pretending you know more about a subject you’ve never studied.

Treat others how you would like to be treated.

Treat others as your equals.

Rather than brag about yourself, compliment someone else.

Protect our beautiful earth, which sustains all life, present and future.

Consider the planet over profit.

Conserve resources for future generations.

Consider people over profit. Always.

Work to lift those who are downtrodden.