Mailbag: Twitter serves no useful purpose

After reading opinions here I decided to go to Twitter to see what everyone was so upset about. Didn't take much reading and viewing to realize Twitter is one ugly place to visit. I think folks should take a bigger step than banning one person's speech there, they should close Twitter down permanently. Bunch of foul-mouth horrible people there, and I can't see it serves any purpose in society.

James Farmer

Albany

