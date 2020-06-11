Mailbag: U.S. Army does not fight U.S. citizens

What is happening?
Trump talks to Putin on the phone, paid for by the American public.
Then he calls for active duty Army troops to assemble in Washington, D.C.
Mr. Trump, the American Army does not fight against itself/the American public.
And on whose dime is this responsibility? I know it's not yours, Trump, you who have claimed bankruptcy more than once. How big are you making the national debt? Which will stay in America long after you're gone?
Cynthia Sonick
Corvallis
