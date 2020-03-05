Mailbag: U.S. health care hardly exceptional

I have cancer. It is serious. I have started chemotherapy to deal with it. But as stressful as my condition is, I am very grateful that my worry is not compounded by the fear that my family and I will be financially devastated by my treatment.

That is because I am on Medicare, with a supplemental policy for the out-of-pocket expenses that still plague that system. My present situation confirms my conviction that Medicare needs to be made better, and then given to everyone. It is a sad commentary on the values of this country that people with serious medical problems frequently are worried sick about the financial consequences of their condition. They are sick or injured enough already without having to bear that additional burden.

My conviction is further strengthened by the fact that health security, the freedom from worry about the financial, work and family consequences of illness, is available in every industrialized country of the world except this one. Many Americans believe something called “exceptionalism,” the belief that the United States is an exceptional country when compared against the other countries of the Earth. We are exceptional in many ways, but I remind my fellow citizens that something can be either exceptionally good or exceptionally bad. Our current health care system lies on the wrong end of that spectrum.