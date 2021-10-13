Mailbag: U.S. reps support carbon pricing

What do we have to gain from putting a price on carbon?

A proposal being considered is to place a national price on carbon. The burning of carbon in our vehicles, homes and businesses generates much of the pollution that is affecting the quality of our air and water.

If such a price was established, where would these funds go? Some of the funds could go to fund high-value programs, including the budget legislation proposed for education, health care and bringing internet to more communities. Another way those funds could be used is to put cash into the pockets of U.S. families.

We need to accept the fact that not all of us are willing to add to the federal budget to do this. The method of how these funds will be collected and disbursed needs to be reliable and fair, and address real needs.

Our representatives to the U.S. Congress support the idea of reducing carbon emissions by pricing carbon. Sen. Ron Wyden wants to make a carbon price part of the reconciliation bill. Jeff Merkley supports the U.S.’ making a quicker transition from away from fossil fuels. Rep. Peter DeFazio wants to pass comprehensive legislation that invests in green technologies and transforms our transportation system.