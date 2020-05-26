Mailbag: UBI, families and COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am a student at Oregon State University currently remotely learning in a family policy class.

In this class we focus on discussing past and current policy issues through a family policy lens. Essentially, how do issues, or our solutions to issues, directly or indirectly affect families?

The recent pandemic has caused us to look for ways to alleviate the financial strain caused by national economic shutdown that is felt by almost everyone in this country. One of the methods up for discussion has been universal basic income, or at least a small version of it.

The idea of UBI is that the government provides a monthly guaranteed income to every citizen without restriction. I believe that implementing UBI should be seriously considered, as it would be incredibly beneficial to families, especially to those newly unemployed.

UBI would allow families to have a financial buffer when going through economic crises such as the one we are experiencing today. In a world of constant debate over welfare, why not put money directly into individuals and families’ hands and allow them to help themselves in the way they know they need? Eliminating red tape and hoops would allow families to get the financial assistance they need, now.