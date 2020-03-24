Mailbag: Underpasses safer than crosswalks

In recent years vehicular, bus and human-powered transport have all grown dramatically in South Corvallis —as population, housing, and new businesses grew. Multiple crosswalks with flashing lights (when working) have appeared faster than overloaded citizens could integrate them into our ancient brains. Neanderthal man didn’t have crosswalks with flashing lights, but our brains, after shrinking 10% since 1900, are not that much bigger.

On the surface, it seems Stone Age to funnel walkers, cyclists and skateboarders into a crosswalk perpendicular to and physically at cross-purposes with an ever-increasing stream of multi-ton cars and trucks, dinosaurs of the internally-conflicted Fossil Fuel Era.

One suggestion: build a spiffy, waterproof multi-use underpass. An underpass might cost more but would save lives. The number of errors, physiological states, weather and light-based misperceptions, ongoing medical issues, cell phone users, new drivers, vehicle malfunctions and personal quirks is practically infinite, virtually assuring more accidents and fatalities with a primitive, street-level crosswalk.

