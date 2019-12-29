Mailbag: Universal care offers freedom, not tyranny

Mr. Hirschi in his Dec. 13 letter expressed fear that a universal health care system would remove his freedoms.
Chances are that Mr. Hirschi and many of his family members get health care through Medicare, which is universal for people over the age of 64. Medicare was created in 1965 to provide freedom — freedom from illness-related poverty, which was very common among seniors in 1965.
In contrast to the tyranny that Mr. Hirschi fears, a well-designed universal health care system, which most other developed capitalist countries have (at half our cost), provides:
1. Freedom from fear that his next injury or illness will empty his bank account or force him to move from his home.
2. Freedom to start a new business and leave undesirable jobs that provide insurance.
3. Freedom from having to beg for care or depend on GoFundMe campaigns and fund-raiser jars at checkout counters.
4. Freedom to invest in needed improvements and hiring for his business and not have to worry that unexpected medical bills will drain his bank account before or after.
5. Freedom for Oregon business owners to hire more than 49 employees without being punished by the taxation schemes that our current health care system requires.
Tyranny might be a good substitute term for our current health insurance system — a system which forces us to bear unrecognized taxation (premiums, drug and medical device prices) to support the investment schemes of insurance, drug and medical device companies and which makes health care unaffordable.
Michael Huntington
Corvallis