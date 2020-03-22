Mailbag: Universal care plan is long overdue

Richard Hirschi (Mailbag, Feb. 23) keeps kicking the same dead horse to oppose universal health care. He says it's coercive, which of course it is. All taxes are coercive. And he says it robs us of some of our freedom, which of course it does. So what? Coronavirus, if it spreads, will really limit freedom! And it will, of course, make universal health care an absolute necessity. How else can we get the 87 million Americans who are uninsured or underinsured in for testing and treatment? Hospitals can charge as much as $3,270 for a simple blood test and nasal swab!