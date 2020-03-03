Mailbag: Universal care takes away choice

Lawrence Eby (Mailbag, Feb. 20) responded to my Feb. 11 letter in which I opposed coercive universal health care.

He asked: “Does everyone deserve access to the same quality of health care?” No one “deserves” care that is a result of coercion. In a free society, health care is a free market service. We have no right to interfere with the free choices made by free individuals. If we want health care for the indigent, we must drum up support for providing this on a voluntary charitable basis.

He then advocated supporting a “healthy society.” I believe he was suggesting that, by subsidizing the health care of one’s neighbor, one is actually improving one’s own situation. This is largely wishful thinking. While there might be some benefit, it would be small compared to the cost, I believe. In any event, support of this kind must be offered voluntarily in a free society, although there could be an exception for preventing the spread of serious communicable diseases.