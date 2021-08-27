Mailbag: Universal health care is solution

In his Aug. 13 letter critiquing Medicare for All (“Few understand economic laws”), M. Richner makes an excellent point: Most people don’t understand economics.

That’s why so few recognize that there are no free-market solutions to skyrocketing health care costs. Private health care in the U.S. doesn’t meet free-market assumptions of transparency in pricing or freedom of choice of supplier. Only a publicly funded universal health care system can create conditions necessary to control skyrocketing costs while promoting improved outcomes.

Private insurance plans maximize charges because insurers get a fixed percentage of total costs. That means the more they pay out, the more they take in. The same applies to drug costs, a major driver of health care spending. In countries where governments negotiate drug prices for public health care systems, costs are a fraction of ours. That’s why millions buy medicines from Canada.

Widespread misunderstanding of these facts lead some to believe that everyone can pay for their own insurance. In reality, every year fewer can. Price inflation resulting from insurers and providers taking advantage of such perverse incentives drives soaring insurance costs. As more people lose insurance, premiums rise because maintaining profits requires ever-higher rates.