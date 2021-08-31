 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Unpleasant changes at Central Park
Mailbag: Unpleasant changes at Central Park

Having been away from Corvallis for the past two years, I have now become aware of some unpleasant changes at Central Park.

Why has the very beautiful ballerina statue been painted green and gold? This is an exquisite work of art. Is the artist aware of this, and who was given permission to paint?

The second concern is the structure that has replaced the historical gazebo that was such an integral part of the park. This metal structure is reminiscent of the relics after a war or bombing. Who approved this design, and how does it fit with the tasteful sculptures and lovely plantings and The Arts Center building?

I am hoping that the ballerina can be returned to her original beauty. I am afraid the metal structure is more of a problem. Perhaps some plantings could soften the appearance. I hope that citizens can be involved in the future before work is done.

Holly Harris

Corvallis

 

