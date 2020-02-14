Mailbag: Unsafe crosswalk must be removed

The crosswalk between the Co-op and Papa’s Pizza must be removed. Given its placement close to the traffic coming around the curve from downtown and the exit ramp from the bypass and close to the entrance ramp to the bypass and the Chapman Place intersection, there is no way that the crosswalk can be made safe.

The variable message sign will not be there forever to warn of the crosswalk. The speed displays will not be effective due to the number of cars passing. This crosswalk should have never been placed where it is.

We lost three people as a result of this. Ultimately the city of Corvallis and the Oregon Department of Transportation are responsible for this lack of foresight.

Remove the crosswalk before somebody else dies. Have the pedestrians cross at the stoplight on Avery Lane.

David Dowrie

Corvallis

