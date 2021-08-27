 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Unvaccinated remain ignorant of harm
Mailbag: Unvaccinated remain ignorant of harm

Mr. Penrod (“No one knows how vaccine affects DNA,” Mailbag, Aug. 20) has chosen not to get vaccinated.

This decision could potentially affect many others. If he contracts an asymptomatic or mild case of COVID, he would likely remain blissfully ignorant of the harm he causes as he spreads the virus. Because I do not want to be responsible for Mr. Penrod’s (or anyone else’s) illness or death, I got vaccinated. I wish Mr. Penrod would show me and others the same consideration.

Diane Hunsaker

Albany

 

