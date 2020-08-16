Mailbag: Upset over change in capitalization

I just read the letter from Dennis Macrina (Mailbag, Aug. 5). He does not understand why Black people are capitalized with a capital B and white people with a small w. Frankly, I don't understand either. You say the reason for it is that white people haven't been discriminated against like Black people. But my reaction to this is that you're condemning the whole white race when not all of the white race had anything to do with this discrimination. Shouldn't we be trying to put America together rather than destroying it?
If you think about it, thousands of white Americans fought against thousands of Southern white Americans to eliminate slavery. Also, thousands of white Americans died in that war to eliminate slavery. If you look further in history, you will find white men like President Lincoln, Harry Truman, Lyndon B. Johnson and others tried to eliminate the prejudice against Black people.
You know what all of this sounds like to me is a direct page out of Marxism. One of the Marxist objectives when attempting to take over a country is to split the country and get fights started. They want to take money away from the military, the police and in other ways diminish the protection the people in said country have.
Also, they hate Christians. Are you also going to refer to Christians with a small c every time you write about them? Marxists are atheists. They want man to be led by man's morals not the Bible's morals.
John Hale
Albany
Editor's note: To be clear, the Corvallis Gazette-Times and Albany Democrat-Herald did not make a unilateral decision to capitalize Black while lowercasing white in relation to race. We are following the lead of The Associated Press Stylebook, a widely used journalistic guide to capitalization, English usage and other matters of writing style.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!