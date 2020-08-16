Mailbag: Upset over change in capitalization

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I just read the letter from Dennis Macrina (Mailbag, Aug. 5). He does not understand why Black people are capitalized with a capital B and white people with a small w. Frankly, I don't understand either. You say the reason for it is that white people haven't been discriminated against like Black people. But my reaction to this is that you're condemning the whole white race when not all of the white race had anything to do with this discrimination. Shouldn't we be trying to put America together rather than destroying it?

If you think about it, thousands of white Americans fought against thousands of Southern white Americans to eliminate slavery. Also, thousands of white Americans died in that war to eliminate slavery. If you look further in history, you will find white men like President Lincoln, Harry Truman, Lyndon B. Johnson and others tried to eliminate the prejudice against Black people.

You know what all of this sounds like to me is a direct page out of Marxism. One of the Marxist objectives when attempting to take over a country is to split the country and get fights started. They want to take money away from the military, the police and in other ways diminish the protection the people in said country have.