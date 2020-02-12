Mailbag: US democracy is going down the tubes

Corruption! Growing up in the last half of the last century, Americans could point the finger at other countries when using this word. “Banana republics,” we might call them, or “communist states.” Well, that earned and privileged position has now officially gone down the drain when the Republican Senate, not being able to "handle the truth," voted against hearing witnesses in the impeachment trial.

The French chronicler of a young USA, Alexis de Tocqueville, wrote, “America is great because she is good. If America ceases to be good, America will cease to be great.” Always, beneath our nation’s conduct, either correct or flawed, was our Constitution which subscribes to just and fair laws which no one is above. This, along with the ideals and laws of our Constitution, had made the USA a beacon of hope for the world. Unfortunately, our foul-mouthed president and his Senate yes men gave dictatorial regimes the world over another kind of hope in that the world’s most successful democracy might just be going down the tubes. Why else is such an enemy of democracy, Putin’s Russia, participating so much in American social media, trying to influence our elections?