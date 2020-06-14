Mailbag: US exceptionalism not always good

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Isn’t America great? Compared to the rest of the industrialized world, the USA is:

No. 1 in infant mortality rate.

No. 1 in childhood poverty rate.

No. 1 in no paid leave for new parents (Lesotho is the only other country in the world like us).

No. 1 in most expensive healthcare per capita.

No. 1 in proportion of the population without access to health insurance.

No. 1 in prices paid for prescription medications.

No. 1 in sexually-transmitted diseases.

No. 1 in obesity.

No. 1 in workers putting in more hours per year.

No. 1 in no requirements for paid vacation time.

No. 1 in income inequality.

No. 1 in incarcerated citizens per capita.

No. 1 in the cost of a college education.

No. 1 in percentage of women who experience violence during their lifetime.

No. 1 in the fewest women on corporate boards of directors.