Mailbag: US exceptionalism not always good

Isn’t America great? Compared to the rest of the industrialized world, the USA is:
No. 1 in infant mortality rate.
No. 1 in childhood poverty rate.
No. 1 in no paid leave for new parents (Lesotho is the only other country in the world like us).
No. 1 in most expensive healthcare per capita.
No. 1 in proportion of the population without access to health insurance.
No. 1 in prices paid for prescription medications.
No. 1 in sexually-transmitted diseases.
No. 1 in obesity.
No. 1 in workers putting in more hours per year.
No. 1 in no requirements for paid vacation time.
No. 1 in income inequality.
No. 1 in incarcerated citizens per capita.
No. 1 in the cost of a college education.
No. 1 in percentage of women who experience violence during their lifetime.
No. 1 in the fewest women on corporate boards of directors.
No. 1 in military spending.
No. 1 in violent gun deaths.
No. 1 in lowest voter percentage and no automatic voter registration.
Are we winning yet?
Andrew Gray
Corvallis
