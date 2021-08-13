Mailbag: US lagging in terms of climate action

Typical pitfalls of organizing include pain in your feet and back, aggressive dogs, abrupt people and the heat.

On Aug. 3, my crew and I experienced a less common idiosyncrasy of our work: watering eyes, stomachs in turmoil, and lungs filled with smoke as a red sun shone through a thick, smoggy curtain. We were in Bend, bringing environmental issues to central Oregonians, when we were — somewhat ironically — smoked out of our campsite and the neighborhoods by the Bootleg Fire.

The Bootleg Fire is massive, and it is but one appendage of a larger body of burns that is blanketing the entire world. It is true that Oregon often feels like ground zero as our beloved natural areas burn and our towns and people come under threat; however, this is a global problem with global consequences and global solutions. It’s called the climate crisis.

Currently, the United States is lagging the rest of the developed world in terms of climate action. That’s why I’m working with Environment Oregon to support Peter DeFazio so that he can not only vote yes on bold climate legislation but be an unabashed advocated for it.

Kenneth Wilson

Albany

