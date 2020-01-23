Mailbag: US troops need to leave Mideast

As a Vietnam vet, I agree with Dave Roe. Twenty years is long enough. If Irag and Afghanistan have not figured out what they want in 20 years, we can't help.

It seems this country is quick to get into a conflict like this but has no idea how to get out. The money is one thing, but spilled blood is another. What is the end goal in these countries? Bring our warriors home.

We can't comprehend their thinking in those countries. Their religious beliefs rule their countries. The way women and others are treated are beyond belief. We stand by and let Afghanistan grow a world supply of poppies and do nothing. Together with a completely corrupt government, they can't be helped.

Save our best and bravest for things that matter. Before we commit our brave men and women into harm's way, let's be sure there is a way out.

Jack Cox

Millersburg

