Mailbag: Use ballot box to change the system

Hats off to those protesting peacefully during recent events. To make true change happen, it is time to vote out the politicians who have been in power that support the laws, policies and contracts that allow for the repression of persons of color.

We need DAs, sheriffs, county commissioners and a city council that believe in restorative justice, as over 400 communities in the U.S. have embraced. Instead we have a police force (city and county) that believes in a military presence, dishonesty within its ranks and with the public, commissioner and council members that feel we need new and bigger jails, increased taxes and fees, when in fact we should be looking at doing away with jails and replacing them with services to help those in need and eliminating homelessness and poverty in our community.

Use your power to vote and eliminate this community's archaic policies and move this movement forward in our community. Our current elected officials have failed miserably. When only 20-30% of the voting population exercises their rights, we end up right where we are, protesting about the same issues with no change. Your vote can effect change. As recent events have shown, our lives depend on it.

Ellen Hargood

Corvallis

