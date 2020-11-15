Mailbag: Use CARA money to fix sewer system

Yet another reason to write to the paper emphasizing that Central Albany Revitalization Area money should be used for vital purposes:

The Willamette Riverkeepers are suing the city of Albany for a sewer spill and not having the proper state permit for its sewage system.

The Riverkeepers are suing only for legal fees. Albany can’t afford to finish its sewer system. The Riverkeepers want to force the city to quit polluting the Willamette River by sitting down with officials to talk about obtaining the permit and doing the necessary work.

Albany: Use CARA money (taxpayer funds) to fix the sewer system! The state rule-making agency for urban renewal districts such as CARA will allow it if Albany will reach out regarding the need.

Mary Brock

Albany

