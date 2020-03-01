Mailbag: Use of landmines a bad strategy

On Jan. 31, the Trump administration issued a new policy allowing U.S. forces to use antipersonnel landmines outside of the Korean peninsula, stating that restrictions would put our military "at a severe disadvantage." It reversed Clinton's 1993 moratorium and Obama's 2014 ban to acquire and produce landmines.

Despite the global ban in 1997 signed by more than 120 nations, between 25,000 and 6,500 people a year suffer severe injuries or death from landmines planted during previous wars; 80% of the casualties are civilians, mostly children. In my own native country, Vietnam, 800,000 tons of landmines and unexploded ordnance remained after "peace" returned to our rice fields and mountains, killing or injuring 100,000 people between 1975 and 2015.

Mr. Trump made the decision even after many U.S. commanders agreed with a 1997 study by the International Red Cross that concluded mines have little tactical value and are costly and dangerous for forces deploying them. With modern warfare relying more on aerial bombing, missiles, drones and counterterrorism, antipersonnel landmines are even more obsolete.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}