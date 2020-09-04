Mailbag: Use of statins for prevention of cardiovascular disease

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The headline of the Aug 25 "To Your Good Health" column reads: "Over 70? It might be time for a statin!" The case in point: a healthy 71 year-old man with no pre-existing cardiovascular condition was given an estimated 19% risk of having a heart attack or stroke in the next 10 years. The risk would be reduced to 15% if he takes a statin drug, a "reasonable plan" if the patient does not mind taking the medication.

Because of a paucity of data, previous guidelines have been controversial for the role of statins for the primary prevention of cardiovascular diseases for healthy elderly persons. Confirming Dr. Roach's advice, a new observational, retrospective study of VA patients published in the J Amer Med Assoc, July 7, 2020 issue, reported a 20-25% decrease in death rate and a 10% reduction in cardiovascular disease when comparing statin users with nonusers. Limitations noted: it may take 2-5 years for benefits to appear, and the incidence of stroke was unaffected.

Impressive as the statistical results may appear, let's look at the other side of the coin: If one were to extrapolate the case cited by Dr. Roach, in a population-based analysis, the cost-effectiveness to the individual and to society would be as follows: for 100 healthy elderly individuals prescribed a statin for 10 years, four will benefit, while for the other 96, the medication would do nothing.