Mailbag: Using God for political purposes

I have for some time felt uneasy when someone says to me “God bless you.”

It sounds like the person feels they have some sort of right to ask God to do something without asking God’s wish to do so. I know; God probably wishes to bless all people and things. But where the phrase really troubles me is when a similar phrase is used as an empty statement of wishing that God would bless a government, country or political entity.

The most crass recently was yesterday when Vice President Pence, in a speech he gave in Texas, where he went in support of their attorney general to overthrow the legal election of Joe Biden to the presidency. He ended his speech with the words “God bless Texas.”

I am sure that Mike Pence learned the same Ten Commandments that I did, and, if asked, would say he believes them and they should be obeyed. But it seems to me that way of using the phrase asking for God’s blessing is blatant disregard and contradiction to the Third Commandment, which says “You shall not take the name of the Lord your God in vain.”

How can a person who professes to be a Bible-believing, born-again Christian like Vice President Pence justify the use of God for such purposes?