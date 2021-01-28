Mailbag: Vaccination: My child, my choice

There is valid science behind vaccinations. We can agree that 2020 has made us more aware of our weaknesses against viral infection. Vaccinations potentially offer solutions. I am not disputing this.

Senate Bill 254 is written to require all children to be vaccinated (with medical exclusion) against anything the government deems necessary and at any time the government deems it so. If children are not vaccinated, they are not allowed to attend in-person education, social/sports gatherings offered by the school, or in-person clubs and associations. Those non-vaccinated children will be relegated to online-only education and socialization.

The past months show this style of educating and socializing is not working. There has been a nationwide rise in child/teen suicide, and the current level of education from the distance-learning model is severely lacking.

This vaccination agenda is being tried in the wake of COVID-19. But SB 254 is not only for the COVID vaccine. It would require everything from vaccines like polio and chickenpox that proved themselves with time, to new vaccines (like COVID-19) as well as controversial vaccines like HPV vaccine given to preteens.

Parents/guardians would have no choice, unless they want to use distance-learning/socializing, which is really no choice at all.