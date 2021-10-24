 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Vaccination should be expected of all
As a medical student, years ago, I learned what it means to be a professional. It means to put the patient first.

To put the patient’s needs above our own, to serve them, to care for them, to do no harm, to comfort them and to respect their wishes.

In this time of the pandemic, all health care professionals (physicians, nurses, emergency medical technicians, firefighters, etc.) should remember this medical ethical understanding. Vaccination need not be mandatory; rather, as professionals, it should be universally expected of us all.

David R. Grube, M.D.

Corvallis

 

