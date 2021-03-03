Mailbag: Vaccinations have killed people

A letter writer (Feb. 12) questions my specific, referenced, publicly-minded comments on hydroxychloroquine (Jan. 13). His comments are misinformed, nonspecific, medically naive and accusatory.

Instead of researching resources I provided, he probably did a cursory Google search, read an article or two, then pretended expertise. Personally, I don’t use Google and “antisocial media”— where people think they’ve met without lifting a toe to go and communicate in person.

Instead of Facebook, I prefer meeting face-to-face and reading books.

On HCQ, this critic apparently trusts unnamed, possibly imaginary “medical authorities,” but how would we know? He lists no specifics, names, even organizations. When in doubt, avoid details?!

Regardless, he doesn’t appreciate the No. 1 issue thwarting efficacy and reform of health care: medical corruption. He probably doesn’t even know vaccines were historically superfluous, have a failed track record and carry significant risks.

COVID-19 vaccines have very likely killed thousands. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System reported 285 people had died of COVID vaccines by Feb. 4, with estimated under-reporting of 10 to 100 times.