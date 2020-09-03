Mailbag: Van Buren Bridge movement is privilege run amok

Moving the Van Buren Bridge might provide a fun and nice bicycle/pedestrian experience, however, spending $6-10 million of public funds, (whether it's city, state, or federal) for a handful of people in one tiny community, is unfair and selfish. It is particularly selfish to try to get people from other communities to pay for it. State economists predict unemployment rates will rise 22%. The Van Buren Bridge movement plan is privilege run amok. Citizens need hope for a productive and prosperous future. The cost and ongoing liability of this bridge does not provide that.
The City of Corvallis should instead use their time to conduct financial oversight. How did the city accrue IRS interest and fines of a quarter million dollars over three years with anybody noticing? What other money is flying out the door while they pillage ODOT and other state and federal funding sources to finance pet projects for a privileged few?
I watched the City Council meeting of April 17, 2020. The participants seemed quite concerned that public trust be maintained. You do that by being accountable stewards, not by trying to figure out how to spin the story. Few, if any, questions were asked about the tax error. I know it was late, but "que sera sera" over $250K does not inspire trust. Spending millions on a bridge for a handful of advocates does not inspire trust. City residents should remember this the next time a doubled levy is on the ballot.
Dorothy Schrodt
Corvallis
