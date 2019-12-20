Mailbag: Van Buren Bridge no longer an asset

Apparently, and I know this only because I read the letters, which can be an out-of-body experience, there is skullduggery afoot regarding the aging Corvallis highway bridge. Please let me know where these “skullduggers” are so I can send them a fan letter and a contribution.

This same letter writer describes this bridge as a community asset. It’s not. An asset is something that promotes the safety, prosperity and well-being of a community and its neighbors. This bridge no longer qualifies; it is rather an artifact, interesting but entirely inadequate and unsafe.

It pains me to admit it, but ODOT’s solution is entirely appropriate. If Corvallis or one of its residents feels strongly enough about this bridge to move it, with all that entails for cost, maintenance and liability, go for it. Pony up the cash. But it’s unconscionable to use Oregon tax dollars, drawn from all the state’s citizens, to execute such a frivolous scheme. ODOT is right to refuse.

Jay Sperling

Philomath

