Mailbag: Verdict on Trump hardly a surprise

After seeing the big, bold headline on the front page of the Thursday G-T ("Acquitted," Feb. 6), I expect to see a similar one soon along the lines of "Sun Rises In East!"

Tony Ashby

Corvallis

