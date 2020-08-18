Mailbag: Veteran demands DHS accountability

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a military veteran, I still live by the oath I swore to protect and defend the constitution.

When Trump tried invoking the Insurrection Act to quell civil unrest with U.S. troops, my fears about Trump became reality. However, the recent executive order, implementation of Operation Legend, and the use of acting officials, such as Chad Wolf, circumvents the need for the Insurrection Act. This effectively outsources the “duties” of suppressing dissent to Department of Homeland Security contractors.

Through legal loopholes, DHS repurposes agents from multiple federal agencies into “rapid deployment teams.” They are accountable only to President Trump.

Trump refuses diplomacy with Americans protesting systematic racism and police brutality. By unleashing paramilitary forces, he overrides state and local governments. It’s more than campaign antics, it’s textbook fascism ushered through eroded democratic institutions.

On July 15, in Portland, unidentifiable paramilitary forces violently detained peaceful protesters. American citizens were snatched off the streets, restrained without cause and taken away in unmarked vans to unknown locations.