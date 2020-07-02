Mailbag: Victim caught by surprise

Albany Police Department Chief Harnden stated that her officers talked a felon into handcuffs rather than using force to make an arrest. Perfect.
After watching the arrest attempt in Atlanta several times, I concluded that the victim was caught by surprise as the officer reached out to handcuff him. We only see the video without sound, but I don’t see the officer talking at all to the victim. When surprised, we all tend to react to get away. Talking first seems like a better method. Of course, the victim was found to be intoxicated which impairs judgment, so surprise intensifies reactions.
None of this supports the destruction by Black Lives Matter rioters, whose leadership admitted that their goal is to oust POTUS. Don’t fund Black Lives Matter at all, since the money goes to corrupt the DNC who use these events to divide us.
Tom Cordier
Albany
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!