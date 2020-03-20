Mailbag: Virus delay mirrors inaction on climate

Isn't it interesting how much the coronavirus pandemic parallels our climate change crisis? In both cases, the right wing of this nation have refused to simply recognize what's real. And in both cases, communities across our nation will pay a much heavier price for the ideological inaction of our federal government.

On Feb. 26, Trump proclaimed that coronavirus would be gone in just a few more days. Two days later, he claimed it was all a political hoax manufactured to hurt his re-election. And of course, the GOP followed in lockstep. The results: a late and disjointed federal response that will result in more health and economic harm to Americans than would have occurred had we only taken it seriously.

And it's ditto with climate change. You have the right wing still proclaiming it's a hoax and that it doesn't exist. The result? More Americans will be harmed because we simply haven't responded when we should have.

How much longer can this nation afford to be held hostage to an ideological segment of our population that refuses to recognize what's real? How much longer can we afford to ignore serious issues of the day?