Mailbag: Vital to community to reelect Sami

I am writing this letter to explain why it is vital to our community to reelect Sami Al-Abdrubbah to Corvallis School Board Position 4.

My perspective is unique, as I have had the privilege of knowing Sami both as a friend and in my role of teacher in the Corvallis School District.

Sami truly cares about the people in the community in which he lives, and wants for every child to receive a rigorous high-quality education. He cares deeply not because of a personal self-interest, but for a larger cause; it truly matters to Sami to make this community a better place. Having taught for 15 years, I know that this quality is essential in continuing to improve education.

Sami never gives up in the face of a challenge, and it’s his willingness to do hard work and belief in his ability to make a positive change that makes this possible.

I appreciate how thoughtfully Sami has worked to help balance with his consideration of student educational needs and the health of our community during the COVID-19 crisis. There have been many different perspectives to consider, and it is a complex issue with no easy solution.