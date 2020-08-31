Mailbag: Vote Democratic in November

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John Sarna’s Aug. 19 op-ed “Riots no way to instigate social change” is a good example of why I won’t vote for any Republican in November, whether local, state or federal.

So many of today’s Republican candidates:

• Encourage voters to ignore facts. Mr. Sarna says there are “scofflaws who hide among protesters” in Portland. “Thugs,” he calls them. Yet the truth is we don’t know who many of those were who committed the violence. Federal agents who purposely went without any identification? Right-wing provocateurs costumed in all black? Yes, let’s identify them. Meanwhile let’s stop vilifying those exercising their right to call for a world where Black Lives Matter.

• Promote an authoritarian culture. The police are an important part of our community. As a Corvallis city councilor, I supported expanding our community policing and 911 services because I knew our staff, our training methods and our needs. But candidate Sarna has nothing but praise for the federal agents in Portland who were untrained in maintaining peace, and who were forced upon that city. He is unquestioning in his support. Not a good characteristic for an elected official when big changes are being proposed in our law enforcement model.