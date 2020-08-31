Mailbag: Vote Democratic in November

John Sarna’s Aug. 19 op-ed “Riots no way to instigate social change” is a good example of why I won’t vote for any Republican in November, whether local, state or federal.
So many of today’s Republican candidates:
• Encourage voters to ignore facts. Mr. Sarna says there are “scofflaws who hide among protesters” in Portland. “Thugs,” he calls them. Yet the truth is we don’t know who many of those were who committed the violence. Federal agents who purposely went without any identification? Right-wing provocateurs costumed in all black? Yes, let’s identify them. Meanwhile let’s stop vilifying those exercising their right to call for a world where Black Lives Matter.
• Promote an authoritarian culture. The police are an important part of our community. As a Corvallis city councilor, I supported expanding our community policing and 911 services because I knew our staff, our training methods and our needs. But candidate Sarna has nothing but praise for the federal agents in Portland who were untrained in maintaining peace, and who were forced upon that city. He is unquestioning in his support. Not a good characteristic for an elected official when big changes are being proposed in our law enforcement model.
• Continue to honor the worst of our past. My family has Confederate soldiers in our ancestry. We acknowledge that cruel history. But Sarna condemns those who abhor the statues that celebrate a history of slavery.
Please join me in voting Democratic in November. Up and down the ballot. Starting with Benton County commissioner.
Penny York
Corvallis
