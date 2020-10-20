Mailbag: Vote Fagan for secretary of state

Oregon has an amazing opportunity to elect an exciting person as secretary of state, namely State Sen. Shemia Fagan.

She grew up in the farming town of Dufur (population 604 in 2010) in Wasco County and is the only notable person listed on its website. Her initial claim to fame was as the first girl in Oregon to win the statewide chess championship. After that she completed Lewis & Clark Law School and worked as a civil rights lawyer.

Soon she became an Oregon state representative and has most recently been a state senator representing portions of Multnomah County and vicinity. In this position she is working to increase funding for public schools, especially because she credits Oregon’s public schools with giving her a chance at success. In addition, she helped pass Oregon’s paid family and medical leave, and strongly supports measures to ensure equal pay for equal work.

One activity that I think we are all thankful for now is her effort to make it easier and safer for every Oregonian to vote. We are lucky to have such a fine homegrown candidate for this position! Please don’t overlook this important position, and vote for Shemia Fagan for secretary of state.

Amy Rossman

Corvallis

