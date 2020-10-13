Mailbag: Vote for Biden and democracy

We hoped it could never happen again. Never could the fair-minded, just and brave USA be ruled by a group such as Hitler’s Nazis. I’m not so sure, under another Trump term.

Take a closer look. Again, Trump refused to denounce white supremacists. Federal law enforcers dressed in military gear arrested, threw tear gas at and mistreated protesters. The right-leaning justice may be pushed closer toward fascism with a slim vote of Senate Republicans by adding another right-leaning Supreme Court judge. Fair elections are in doubt. Intimidation at polling sites is encouraged by Trump. Mail-in ballots are discredited. The postal service is defunded and diminished.

Millions may lose their rights to affordable health care and Social Security. Women will lose rights regarding their own bodies. Polluters will be allowed to desecrate the soil, air and water. Families are separated at the border, women are forced to have hysterectomies, children are locked in cages. Defamation of women, religious minorities, immigrants, Blacks, Latinos, the disabled, military service personnel and their families continues. Death from the COVID-19 virus plays second to the dollar.