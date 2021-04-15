Mailbag: Vote for Cleary for school board

I am writing to all of us who love Corvallis as our home.

I have lived here for more than 50 years. I want to recommend as highly as I can Bryce Cleary for the Corvallis School Board. When I heard that he was running, I was so pleased. My father, Reed King, taught in the Corvallis schools for more than 20 years. My mother, Dolly, worked as a secretary in the district office as well as Highland View Middle School for more than 10 years.

I, myself, attended Corvallis schools. I graduated from Corvallis High School and received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Oregon State University. I then worked and taught for over 30 years in 10 of the Corvallis schools. All four of my children attended and graduated from the Corvallis school system and now several of my grandchildren are attending our Corvallis schools. I love Corvallis schools!

Bryce Cleary is the type of person I trust to do the best for our kids. He is now my family doctor and the doctor to some of my children and grandchildren. He is sincere and truly interested in the best welfare of our children. He has honor and integrity and is of high moral character. He treats people with respect and is a very good listener.