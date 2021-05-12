Mailbag: Vote for Sami so students can excel

This letter is in support of Sami Al-AbdRabbah for the school board.

As a former sixth-grade teacher and PTA president, current registered nurse, and parent of a CSD509J student, I have had many interactions with district staff, board members, children and underserved populations. Sami is an incredible asset to the school board: He is compassionate and knowledgeable and sincerely dedicated to the students, parents, and staff of our district.

He always listens attentively so that he can understand the concern and context, and he is excellent at closed-loop communication and following through. During PTA meetings, Sami gave the same degree of respect and responsiveness to parents, teachers, our principal and students, and his commitment to our needs was evident and consistent.

It is not surprising that the Corvallis Educators Association supports Sami as a valued asset to the school district, and that both the CEA president and the president of the Classified Staff Association have each given personal recommendations for Sami’s work. What I love best about Sami is his genuine excitement about getting students the services they need, how well he listens to parents about their concerns, and how hard he fights for students.