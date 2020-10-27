Mailbag: Vote for Tom and John for balance

On Oct. 14, a remote election forum was held to allow the Benton County commissioner candidates to introduce themselves.

Impression:

Position 2: Tom Cordier/Xan Augerot/Mike Beilstein

Tom wants a smaller government footprint, support for the police and more accountability for choices and expenditures made by the county.

Xan has a large and costly agenda in the face of homeless and COVID-19 expenses, previous increases in commissioner salaries, a growing number of both employees and county budget.

Mike is focused on what is best for the earth and people, long term, at whatever economic cost necessary.

Position 3: Nancy Wyse/John Sarna

Nancy is similar in her goals to Xan … more services and a larger budget.

John feels it important to gather county residents’ opinions on important fiscal issues before making decisions.