Mailbag: Vote for Will Sheppy for school board

I am writing this letter in support of Will Sheppy for Zone 2, Greater Albany Public Schools Board. The election will be on May 18, and I encourage everyone to cast your vote for Will.

I am a retired educator with over 30 years of experience in the Albany district. I have watched the Albany school district go through many changes, challenges and victories.

I have known Will Sheppy since he was a student at Periwinkle Elementary School. He has always been a dedicated individual who will put the needs of others above his own. He has a strong sense of volunteerism, and has distinguished himself personally and professionally. He would bring a fresh point of view to the school board, and help steer it in the direction for a successful future.

I urge everyone to learn more about Will by checking out his website. You will learn about his commitment and dedication to overcome his own struggles with education, and in doing so, become a successful member of our community.

Will is a family man and is married to a teacher. He and his wife, Ellie, have three children, two of whom are old enough to be in our school district. Will has firsthand knowledge of the challenges teachers and parents face every day.