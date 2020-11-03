 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Vote Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

“We’re not entering a dark winter, we’re entering the final turn and approaching the light at the end of the tunnel.”

This was the comment made by President Trump at a rally on Oct. 23 in Florida, where there is one of the most elderly populations in the country. This was said at the time that we have 8,725,000 cases of COVID-19 and almost 230,000 deaths. The people who have died have seen the light at the end of the tunnel.

This administration has done little to put us on a path to flatten the curve. They have given up. We need an administration who will help us see the light of day. Joe Biden is the leader we need now. Vote Biden/Harris.

Betty Shelton

Albany

