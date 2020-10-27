 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Vote John Sarna for commissioner

Please vote for John Sarna to be Benton County Commissioner Position No. 3 when you receive your ballot.

John is a solid guy with a sharp eye to evaluate needs and whether money spent will be effective.

John will represent the interests of all Benton County residents. John resides in Philomath.

Do not vote for Nancy Wyse, a current Corvallis City Council person. Benton County suffers under the dominant Corvallis influence shadow. We want to break from that reality.

Tom Cordier

Albany

